The people who take care of New Hampshire’s wildlands are keeping a watchful eye on the weather this spring, as high winds and dry conditions have set the state up for forest fires.
Steven Sherman, chief and forest fire supervisor at the state Forest Protection Bureau, said red flag warnings were posted in southern areas of the state early last week. “That’s just an indicator that fires, one, are going to start easily, but they also have the potential to spread rapidly,” he said.
All last week, relative humidity levels hovered around 10 to 11% statewide, “which is like Western relative humidity levels,” Sherman said.
“Our biggest concern right now is the weather, the dry fuels and then individuals having fires when they shouldn’t be,” the chief said.
Brush fires have been igniting across the state. All last week, federal and state firefighters were battling the Centennial fire in Shelburne in the White Mountain National Forest, where a portion of the Appalachian Trail remains closed.
On Saturday, a new wildfire was reported in Bartlett, with 250 acres burning in Crawford Notch State Park and the White Mountain National Forest. Crews from local, state and federal agencies are now fighting what's called the Bemis fire. The Arethusa Falls trail is closed, and officials are asking people to stay away from the area until the fire is contained.
More than 90 percent of wildfires in New Hampshire are caused by humans, Sherman said, “the majority of those being from fires that aren’t extinguished, or people aren’t able to control."
Fire permits are required in New Hampshire before people do any outside burning, Sherman said. Last week, many communities were not even giving out permits, he said, because of the dry conditions.
It’s best to burn brush within reach of a garden hose — and make sure it’s hooked up and working, he said. “Really what we see this time of year is people don’t extinguish their fires or they leave them unattended — or they don’t have any water on hand,” Sherman said.
Shannon Gurney, the forest service chief and forest fire management officer for the White Mountain National Forest, shares Sherman’s concern about the relative low humidity levels of late. That makes it more likely for small twigs and brush on the forest floor to dry out, and then burn rapidly if a fire does start, she said.
With the arrival of warmer temperatures, more visitors will be heading into the national forest. Gurney said her agency tries to get out the message to leave enough clearance around campfires, and to make sure that all fires are “dead out” before visitors leave. That means pouring water on the fire, stirring it around, and then feeling it with the back of the hand to make sure it’s no longer warm, she said.
Fire wardens are hoping that predicted rain showers and cooler temperatures this week will lower the fire danger. But Sherman said the concern for spring wildland fires remains elevated until what he called "green-up" — “when the leaves all come out on the trees and start to offer shade to the forest floor,” he explained.
Sherman is already thinking about the coming summer months. “If we go through the summer and we’re not getting any rainfall, and we start to see those abnormally dry or drought conditions come in, that will just make our fall fire season worse,” he said.
That’s what happened in the fall of 2017, when the Dilly fire in North Woodstock burned 75 acres. The previous November, the Covered Bridge fire burned 300 acres in the White Mountain National Forest.
Old-timers in the forest fire service still talk about the fires of 1947, when hundreds of wildfires burned thousands of acres from April through October. One fire burned across the state and into Maine, stopping only when it reached the Atlantic Ocean.
That devastation led to the creation of the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact, now made up of all six New England states and New York, plus the Canadian provinces of Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Maritimes. Agencies share expertise and equipment, going to each other’s aid when fire strikes, Sherman said.
If a large fire started here today, Sherman said, he would call his cohorts in Quebec.
“They have air tankers that scoop water out of lakes and drop it onto a fire,” he said. “I can call those resources and have them down here in New Hampshire within hours.”
While some wildfires are caused by lightning strikes, Gurney said the message from U.S. Forest Service icon Smokey Bear — “Only you can prevent forest fires” — still rings true today. “We have a responsibility as humans for those human-caused fires, to be as preventative as we can,” she said.