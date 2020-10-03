One man lost his life and six other families lost all their possessions in last Sunday’s fire in Colebrook. But as small towns do, the community is taking care of its own.
Nicole Buchanan and her husband, Nate, were awakened Sunday morning by the shouts of a neighbor, telling them there was a fire and they had to get out of the house. They wrangled their family — “three dogs, six cats and two teenagers” — into the car and moved it to a parking space.
Then they heard a crash; an upstairs neighbor had thrown a chair through a window to try to escape the burning building, and it had landed on the back windshield, shattering it. Three of the cats escaped but were later found safe.
Some time later, someone asked Buchanan, “Do you know where Doug is?” She ran to tell the firefighters still battling the flames that her neighbor, Doug Holmes, was inside. But by the time rescuers found Holmes, he had succumbed to smoke inhalation.
Buchanan broke down, remembering the kindly man who used to stop to talk to her cats from outside as they sat on the window sill. “He was just a friendly person,” she said. “A cool, friendly person.”
Renee Tessier was at work at a Main Street store when the fire broke out down the street. She knows everyone who lived in the building.
Doug Holmes was a daily customer, Tessier said. “He’d always say, ‘How you doin’?’” she said. “He seemed like a good person and a nice person.”
“My heart just was broken,” she said.
As the day went on, Tessier’s grief resolved into action. She created Colebrook Families on social media, a place where local residents could offer help to those displaced by the fire.
And help poured in, Tessier said: Furniture, clothing, laundry soap, toiletries, bedding, coloring books and crayons for the children, pet supplies and food. It took just days to fill a trailer parked at the Littleton Elks Lodge.
Local businesses purchased gift cards that Tessier has distributed to the six families. One local resident offered a five-piece bedroom set. An animal sanctuary took in the pets of those displaced until they can find new homes.
A Berlin storekeeper offered brand-new clothing, and other local residents shared what they had. “I’ll go thru my boys’ winter jackets tonight,” one woman promised on the group’s page.
Someone even offered a family a place to live. “It’s just been overwhelming,” Tessier said.
A lot of folks who live in Colebrook don’t make a lot of money, Tessier said. One woman handed her a $20 bill that Tessier knew she could hardly afford to give and told Tessier to put it toward “whatever they need.”
“People have been so amazing, the amount of love,” Tessier said. “I’m just so touched by everybody.”
Buchanan, who grew up in Florida and moved to Colebrook three years ago from Nashua, has been overwhelmed by the kindness of her neighbors over the past week. There was the man who fixed her car windshield and refused to accept payment; the kindly woman at Walgreens who paid for the items her son was buying; the Coos Animal Sanctuary, which is caring for their beloved pets until the family finds a new home; and Renee Tessier, with all she has done to coordinate the resources pouring in.
“These people got together quick,” Buchanan said. “It makes me cry to think of that. It’s the caring.”
Like a natural disaster
Christine Williams, disaster mental health coordinator for the American Red Cross, said she and other volunteers have been providing “psychological first aid” to the families affected in Colebrook.
Williams, a licensed mental health counselor who has a private practice in Dover, said she has often seen this kind of outpouring of support after house fires. “These are tragic and traumatic events but you often will see a community or a town really pull together,” she said.
A fire is like a natural disaster, Williams said. “It just happens out of the blue … You don’t see it coming.”
“And now here you are, and all of your photo albums, your treasured things, all of that was in your house and you’re left standing there.”
People can relate to that sense of loss, Williams said. “We have all experienced loss, we all have experienced grief, and especially during the pandemic that we’re going through,” she said.
Tessier said she has been amazed by how the community has responded in the week since the fire. “There’s a lot of good people in this world,” she said.
That’s what she is holding onto in this year unlike any other.
“Honestly, 2020 has been horrible, one thing after another, and we all have to listen to politics and all this other stuff… And you know what? At the end of the day, to see all this good in this last week has been amazing,” she said.
“This is people coming together to help other people, and this is what’s more important than all that negative craziness we have to read about and see every day on Facebook or on the news.”
Doug Holmes’ death, Nicole Buchanan said, is “always going to haunt everyone.”
But amid the sorrow, the love she has felt from her adopted community has been a blessing, she said. “It’s really honestly like a big family,” she said.
“I’ve never met people like this.”