Crews from the state Department of Transportation worked Thursday morning to repair the Jackson Covered Bridge after it was damaged Wednesday afternoon by a tractor-trailer that attempted to cross it to get from Jackson Village to Route 16.
JACKSON -- To the chagrin of some and amusement of others, the iconic Jackson Covered Bridge over the Ellis River faces closure for repairs again after being damaged by a tractor trailer.
According to Eileen Meaney of the state Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer leaving the village tried to drive through the state-owned bridge, which is posted with signs declaring a 3-ton limit, passenger cars only and height restriction.
In an email, Meaney said the tractor “drove in about three bays and then backed out," which "severely damaged and partially removed the portal of the bridge." She said an initial inspection showed no major structural damage to the trusses.
The portal, the bridge's front facade, will be temporarily secured so the bridge can reopen for the weekend, Meaney said. She said the state and town are trying to determine when to shut down the bridge for full repair.
John Menz, a DOT bridge construction foreman who was overseeing repairs Thursday, said he has responded to reports of damage to the bridge five times in the past five years.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, who was not available for comment Thursday, told the Conway Daily Sun newspaper that the truck driver, who was from Texas, had been guided to the bridge by his onboard GPS.
The closure of the bridge, also known as the Honeymoon Bridge, is an inconvenience -- drivers can still enter and leave Jackson Village via Route 16-A -- but also a popular talking point. People on the Jackson Police Facebook page wondered why the bridge keeps getting hit.
Ray Gilmore asked if maybe an “over-under pool” should be started, with participants betting money on when the bridge would be struck again.
“It's really not funny, but this is like the 3rd time in 3 summers...... at least, if not more,” he said.
Ginny Rogers said she had “no idea how to drive a truck like this, but in just eyeing it and the bridge, I can tell it's too big to get through. No rocket science required!”
Cindy Sauerwein wrote that hitting the bridge is “becoming a yearly tradition,” and Alison Michele worried, “That poor bridge. It’s going to come to a point where it’s going to be closed permanently.” She and Sauerwein both ended their comments with sad-faced emojis.
The Honeymoon Bridge, according to a history by the NHDOT, was built in 1876. It is 121 feet, 1 inch long and 26 feet, 5 inches wide. The bridge’s maximum clearance is 12 feet, 3 inches.