PETERBOROUGH — A Jaffrey man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Route 202.
Peterborough police said Charles E. Lafreniere, 68, was killed in the single-motorcycle crash.
Police said Lafreniere was riding southbound on Route 202 when his 2003 Harley-Davidson “left the edge of the southbound lane striking a sidewalk curb and stone wall where the rider and motorcycle came to final rest.”
Lafreniere was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.
The road was closed for about two hours during an investigation.
The Peterborough Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the department at (603) 924-8050.