SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A first-year student at Syracuse University from New Hampshire has died after colliding with a trolley near the university, according to an email from the university to faculty and students.
Trevor D. Pierce, from Jaffrey, N.H., was pursuing a degree in political philosophy and was a student in the the Renée Crown University Honors Program, according to Dean of Students Marianne Thompson.
Pierce was pronounced dead at Upstate University Hospital.
The crash was reported at 5:23 p.m. and shut down the intersection of Waverly and Comstock avenues.
When officers arrived, they found that Pierce and the trolley had collided, according to police and dispatch reports.
There appeared to be blood in the street and a skateboard with an evidence marker next to it on the sidewalk.
Pierce was a 2020 graduate of Conant High School who was on the track team.