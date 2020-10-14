A Rockingham County jail official says a corrections officer appears to have followed protocols when an inmate bolted during a medical appointment in Exeter Tuesday afternoon.
The escape from jail custody prompted a four-hour manhunt that led to the capture of 46-year-old George J. Moses near a residence on Bayberry Lane.
“It appears, allegedly, that when he was in a situation that he could take advantage of, he fled,” said Steve Church, the jail’s superintendent.
According to Church, Moses was transported to Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics at 1 Hampton Road for a routine appointment and took off while he was inside the building.
At the time of the escape, Moses, an Exeter resident, was being held without bail on charges of second-degree assault, criminal threatening, and domestic violence-related assault.
Church said the corrections officer was “in proximity” to Moses and saw him take off. The officer ran out after him, Church said, but Moses was able to get away.
“There was no struggle or anything like that. He was on it quick. He called for law enforcement help immediately and it contained the situation to a very small area and it was a positive outcome,” he said.
While Moses was restrained during the transport to Exeter, Church said the restraints were removed during his appointment, which sometimes happens depending on the procedure that’s being performed on the inmate.
The jail will conduct an internal investigation into the incident, but Church said that at this point it doesn’t appear that any policies were violated.
The corrections officer who transported Moses appeared to do a “good job” without compromising anyone’s safety, Church said.
“He got other law enforcement involved immediately and didn’t try to do anything on his own. He ran out and got as much information as he could, and actually, we’re pretty happy with the response we got,” Church said.
Exeter police, state police, and members of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the search.
Church couldn’t remember the last time an inmate escaped from an officer’s custody, but he said it’s been at least several years.
Most recently, a jail inmate who was part of a work-release program walked off a job site in Exeter in 2018 and was later caught on the grounds of Phillips Exeter Academy.