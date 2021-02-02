JEFFERSON – An excavator completed the destruction of the Old Town Hall on Tuesday, hours after a wind-whipped fire tore through the 1872 building.
“There’s a lot of history that’s lost,” said Fire Chief Chris Milligan, a Jefferson native and 40-year member of the department. “First, the building itself, and documents” within it, he said. “They can never be replaced.”
Although the building can be rebuilt, Milligan said, the hall's loss is hard for the town's 1,000 residents because it contained many memories of the community, founded in 1796.
At one point, the chief said, flames stoked by 30-mph wind gusts were “licking the roof" of the fire station, which is separated from the Old Town Hall by a driveway.
The attached “new addition,” which contains town offices, was deemed unusable because of extensive damage, Milligan said.
No one was injured, he said. Both the town hall and the addition were unoccupied at the time of the fire. Selectmen were meeting remotely when the blaze broke out, and promptly ended the meeting.
Milligan said the fire was reported a little after 7 p.m. on Monday by a New Hampshire Department of Transportation patrol foreman who was checking Route 2 in advance of the snowstorm's arrival in the North Country.
At its height, Milligan estimated that 50 firefighters from multiple departments were battling the fire. It was brought under control around 10:30 p.m., but most firefighters were there another six hours checking for hotspots.
A New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office investigator arrived early Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.
Neither the addition nor Old Town Hall had sprinklers, the chief said, nor did they have fire alarms. Both were heated by an oil-fired hot-water system. Milligan thinks the building's age, poor insulation and balloon-frame construction might have contributed to the fire's spread.
When firefighters tried to attack the flames from inside the Old Town Hall, deteriorating conditions forced them back, Milligan said. They held firm on not letting the blaze spread to the nearby fire station, he said.
“It took a little while to get a water supply established,” Milligan said.
The crew of a pumper truck cut through the ice of a nearby fire pond to get water.
Milligan, Jefferson's fire chief for the last 20 years, thanked all the fire departments that came to the town's assistance.
"We couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.
Milligan said Monday night's relatively mild temperatures were a boon for firefighters and equipment. The timing of the blaze -- when volunteers were home to answer the call -- also was a help.
He also was grateful that a generator behind the building made it through the fire without any damage.