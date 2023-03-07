WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut — Police on Monday identified the woman who died from injuries she sustained during heavy turbulence while on a jet that had to land at Bradley International Airport last week.
At the same time, federal transportation officials said they are considering whether a mechanical problem played a role in the incident.
The passenger was identified as Dana Hyde, 55, of Cabin John, Md., according to the Connecticut State Police.
She was one of five people — three passengers and two crew members — on a business jet headed from Keene, N.H. to Leesburg, Va., Sarah Taylor Sulick, of the National Transportation Safety Board, said Saturday.
The twin-engine Bombardier Challenger 300 ran into "severe turbulence" during the flight that resulted in fatal injuries to the passenger, Sulick said.
The plane diverted and landed at Bradley, and Hyde was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, where she later was pronounced dead, according to the state police.
The NTSB is examining a reported problem with the airplane's trim that happened before the plane was thrown around in the sky Friday, the agency said Monday. Trim holds a plane's movable parts, like the rudder, in a specific position, requiring less manual input on the part of the pilot, according to airplaneacademy.com.
"Investigators are now looking at a reported trim issue that occurred prior to the inflight upset," Sulick said. "Investigators will continue to learn more after they are able to analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information like weather data," Sulick said.
She said a preliminary report on the crash is expected to be released in the next few weeks.
The preliminary cause-of-death finding is that Hyde suffered blunt injuries of the torso, head, neck and extremities, according to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
But the full set of circumstances is not known and is pending further study, as are the results of toxicology tests, a representative at the medical examiner's office said Monday.
A definitive determination of the manner of her death also is pending, she said.
Sulick said the aircraft has been secured at Bradley and NTSB investigators have removed the cockpit's voice recorder and flight data recorder. Authorities also are gathering information from the flight crew, the operator and passengers about the fatal incident.