LANCASTER -- While saying the Berlin Police Department could have chosen “a less-intimidating mode of transportation” during the execution of search warrants, a judge has nonetheless dismissed a lawsuit against the department for using a BearCat armored personnel carrier to do so.
On Oct. 6, 2015, Berlin Police obtained search warrants for 217 and 225 Main Street, storefront spaces that Ricardy Roseaux, of Rumford, Maine, was renting from Dick Poulin, and from which it was believed that Roseaux was dealing drugs.
Because Roseaux seemingly had access to the entire building, the judge who approved the warrants gave police authority to search all of the two-story, multi-unit structure. And, because Roseaux and his associates were believed to be armed, the judge let police execute the warrant without first knocking and announcing themselves.
In preparation for the search, Berlin Police activated its Emergency Response Team, of which the BearCat is a part.
Although not used in the actual search – ERT members used a hand-held battering ram to gain entry – the BearCat stood by at the scene at which Berlin Police, in a subsequent press release, said they discovered “a large amount of currency and prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.”
Roseaux, who was not present at the time of the search, was subsequently arrested and charged; in 2017, he pleaded guilty to selling Oxycodone and cocaine to a confidential informant.
On Oct. 9, 2018 Poulin filed a lawsuit in Coos County Superior Court, alleging that his property, reputation, and civil rights had suffered “great harm” arising from the searches of the units that Roseaux had been renting for some three years.
In his lawsuit, Poulin asked for $100,000 in damages, saying revenues at Middle Earth, his long-time emporium on lower Main Street that, on Facebook, bills itself as “a country store on acid, eclectic and over the top,” plummeted immediately after the searches and directly because of them.
He said the searches activated Berlin’s rumor mill, with some people speculating about Poulin’s possible involvement in illegal activities, in large part because Berlin Police, prior to obtaining the BearCat, had said the vehicle would only be used in true emergencies.
Poulin also questioned the urgency of the searches, saying the building was vacant and that Roseaux, who was already in custody, had given police his keys to both of his rental units, while another set of was on the building in a Knox Box that could have been accessed by firefighters.
In a ruling earlier this month, however, Judge Peter Bornstein disagreed with Poulin’s fundamental claims, granting the Berlin Police Department’s motion for summary judgement.
Bornstein said Berlin Police had probable cause to search Poulin’s entire building and that the department’s use of the BearCat was OK, too.
The use was “not so extreme that it would shock the conscience,” Bornstein wrote, later adding that “although it is possible, as the plaintiff argues, that the police could have utilized a less intimidating mode of transportation, their use of the APC was nevertheless reasonable given their concerns for police and civilian safety.”
As to the Berlin Police defaming Poulin by deliberately overstating what the searches discovered, Bornstein said the term “large amount” was “far too indefinite to constitute an actionable statement of fact,” and at most, was “an example of rhetorical hyperbole….”