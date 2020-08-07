In a Thursday ruling, a superior court judge has denied a motion by a Salem Police Department sergeant to dismiss a felony reckless conduct charge and a disobeying an officer charge from a 2012 incident.
Michael Verrocchi, a sergeant with the Salem Police Department, was arrested last November for allegedly leading fellow officers on a high speed chase while off duty on Nov. 10, 2012. His defense is arguing the charges exceed the statute of limitations and sought to get the case dismissed in June.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire denied the motion, saying it would be premature since the defense based on the statute of limitations must be presented to a jury.
St. Hilaire went on to say that the denial of the motion does not rule one way or another on the statute of limitations argument.
“Although the defendant's motion to dismiss is denied, the defendant has raised that issue as a defense and may still prevail on this argument if the state fails to meet its burden (of proof) at trial,” St. Hilaire said in his ruling.
He also denied the assertion by the defense that the state violated procedural rules when it filed charges in superior court.
“Indeed, the Court is at a loss to determine what process is lacking to the defendant by initiating the complaint in Superior Court rather than Circuit Court,” St. Hilare said.
Ultimately, St. Hilaire waived any court rules cited in the case and said dismissal at this stage would afford “no greater due process” for Verrocchi and only serve to “delay justice and impede judicial economy.”
The charges were filed in January, which both parties acknowledge is more than the six-year statute of limitations for the alleged crimes, but the Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, said the allegations were not discovered until after a third-party audit of the police department uncovered them in November, 2018, after which the state began its own investigation.
According to an audit report by Kroll Inc., no charges were filed against Verrocchi in 2012, former Chief Paul Donovan did not include Verrocchi’s name in the state’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (also known as the Laurie List), and Verrocchi was disciplined with a one-day unpaid suspension for violating the department’s code of conduct.
The Attorney General’s Office subsequently asked the Salem Police Department, which was then under the leadership of Administrative Chief Brian Pattullo, to review this and one other case brought to light by the audit report for possible inclusion on the Laurie List. Pattullo said one name was added, but did not say who.
According to charges, Verrocchi, while driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee, allegedly led fellow Salem officer Sean York on a chase on Route 28 in Salem over the course of about two miles and a speed of about 62 miles per hour.
Verrocchi allegedly refused to stop and avoided spike strips laid down by another officer.
When he eventually pulled over, Verrocchi allegedly laughed the incident off as a joke, according to the Kroll report’s description of the incident.
Verrocchi is one of four senior Salem police officers under criminal review or facing charges, including Capt. Michael Wagner who is charged with federal tax fraud, and former Chief Paul Donovan and former Deputy Chief Robert Morin. No charges have been announced for Donovan or Morin.