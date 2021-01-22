A Rockingham County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that most of a heavily redacted 177-page audit report of the Salem Police Department should be made public.
“Today’s decision, which makes almost all of Salem Police Department’s internal audit report public, is a victory for police transparency and accountability,” said Gilles Bissonnette of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire. “The report, paid for by Salem taxpayers, documents serious problems with the Salem Police Department’s culture and internal affairs investigation practices.”
Every redaction in a 15-page addendum on the department’s culture was overruled, as well as all but three pages of the internal affairs section. The judge sustained a handful of redactions in the time and attendance section to conceal identities of certain low-ranking officers and civilian employees who were not subject to allegations of wrongdoing.
“The public interest is at its zenith, and the officers’ privacy concerns are at their nadir, with respect to accusations of misconduct toward members of the public under color of law,” Judge Andy Schulman said in his ruling.
Salem Town Manager Chris Dillon said Friday no appeal of the decision is planned. He expects to update the town website with a new version of the audit report in the coming days.
The decision is the result of a two-year effort by the Union Leader Corp. and the ACLU of New Hampshire, which sued the town of Salem under the state’s Right-to-Know Law in December 2018 to release an unredacted version of the report. The redacted report by Kroll Inc. was first published in November 2018.
The case reached the state’s Supreme Court, which overturned a 27-year-old legal precedent when it ruled in May that police personnel files would no longer enjoy a blanket exemption under the public’s right to know. The case was remanded back to superior court, where Schulman made the final ruling by applying a balancing test between public interest and individual privacy concerns.
This is the second decision to apply such a balancing test, according to Bissonnette. He said the first was a case involving Samuel Provenza, the former Canaan police chief, and an arrest he made in 2017. That decision has been appealed to the Supreme Court, Bissonnette said.
Schulman, who read the unredacted report, clarified in his ruling that auditors did not allege that former Salem Police Chief Paul Donovan was double-dipping by working outside details during his town-paid shift. Rather, while Donovan did work details during daytime hours, it was impossible to prove when Donovan was on the clock due to an absence of time and attendance records, though Dillon said Donovan did not have the contractual latitude to work details during weekday shifts without using his leave time.
The Attorney General’s Office announced in December it would not pursue criminal charges against Donovan, after a two-year-long investigation. Two other high ranking officers were arrested following its investigations into the Salem department. Former deputy chief Robert Morin, who is featured prominently in the Kroll Report, remains under criminal investigation.
Bissonnette said that the recent Supreme Court decision which provides greater police transparency could be overturned by legislation proposed by state Sen. Sharon Carson, which he said “would categorically restrict public access to this type of important information and significantly hamper transparency and police accountability.”
Senate Bill 39 is currently being reviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee.