A kayaker drowned in Franconia's Echo Lake on Saturday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
New Hampshire State Police Communications received a call around 10 a.m. on Saturday reporting a man had fallen out of his kayak the lake, a news release said.
The kayaker was located just after 10 a.m. by other people in the area, state police said.
New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol, New Hampshire State Police-Troop F, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Franconia Police and Franconia Fire/Rescue responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Office Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or by email at Nicholas.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.