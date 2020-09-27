A kayaker was struck by a boat while paddling Saturday on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire Marine Patrol said.
Police said the man was hit about 5:15 p.m. by a 32-foot power boat and received a gash on his leg.
He was taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment. No one in the powerboat was injured, police said.
The accident happened on the northwest side of Lockes Island near the Witches, according to a news release. Authorities did not release the name of the kayaker or the boater.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Hoaoutunian@dos.nh.gov.