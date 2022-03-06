The Kearsarge Regional School District and its bus company, Student Transportation of America, said Friday they are pulling the district’s propane buses from service for now while the explosion and fire at the bus facility on Thursday is being investigated.
“Two company employees who were performing a state-required inspection on a school bus at the time suffered significant burns. They were taken via medical helicopter to Boston-area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The injured employees were the only people in the building at the time,” the school district and bus company said in a message to the school community on Friday. “The District and company wish for the employees’ speedy and full recovery.”
Emergency responders were called to 2345 Route 114 in Bradford Thursday at 10:35 a.m. for a report of an explosion at a building at Student Transportation of America, formerly Valley Transportation.
Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke and worked to find the two people reportedly trapped inside. Firefighters found the bus company employees. They had suffered significant burns and were taken first to Concord Hospital then flown by medical helicopters to Boston-area hospitals for treatment.
“Both are currently listed in critical condition,” the Fire Marshal’s office said Thursday.
The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.
In the message to the school community Friday, the school district and the bus company said, “Student Transportation of America is fully cooperating with the Fire Marshal’s investigation, which is active and ongoing.” And the statement added that for now its propane buses will not be used to transport students.
“The cause of the explosion has not been determined. The company, out of an abundance of caution, is removing the District’s propane buses from service until the Fire Marshal’s investigation is completed,” the message said.
The district and bus company said they planned to meet some time over the weekend to coordinate a plan to ensure students would be safely transported to school upon their return from winter break Monday morning. “Superintendent Feneberg also wishes to thank neighboring school districts that have reached out to offer transportation support for the coming weeks,” the message said.