The Keene police and fire departments may team up on a task force to cut short unsanctioned Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, according to Keene Fire Lt. John Bates.
The city’s main public fireworks display has been canceled this year, said Bates. With people cooped up with the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, there is concern residents might take the Independence Day rockets into their own hands.
“We feel there will be an increase in residential fireworks use,” Bates said.
Keene’s big annual fireworks display takes place at Keene High School’s Alumni Field at the end of a Keene Swamp Bats baseball game, as a team sponsored event. The New England Collegiate Baseball League canceled its 2020 season on May 1 out of concerns about the pandemic.
Residents cannot buy fireworks in the city, and they need permits issued by the city council in order to legally set them off, according to Bates. He is proposing a mini task force of police officers and firefighters to respond to fireworks reports on the holiday.
Bates said it isn’t clear yet if the task force would issue citations to people illegally setting fireworks off, or if the team would focus on educating the public.
“We haven’t finalized plans yet,” Bates said.
Bates said the main concern is the potential for people to be badly injured by the fireworks.
Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos said his city has never had a dedicated patrol for fireworks, even though a city ordinance also bans the sale and use of fireworks. Fireworks are common in the city even with the ban.
“I had them going off in my neighborhood last night. The ordinance is the ordinance is the ordinance. It’s not in our purview to enforce it,” Christopoulos said.
Instead, police officers typically deal with fireworks reports on a case-by-case case basis, Christopoulos said. Though people can and do get injured every year from fireworks, Christopoulos said his main concern is keeping fireworks from starting fires in the city, which is dense and closely packed in some sections.
Claremont Fire Chief Bryan Burr said his city hasn’t considered a special patrol since fireworks are allowed in Claremont. Burr said he hopes people use common sense and take proper safety precautions when they do set off fireworks.
“As long as people are using them properly, we don’t have a concern,” Burr said.