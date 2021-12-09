KEENE — A Swanzey man and woman along with their dog were killed in a crash on Route 9 Wednesday night, Keene police said in a news release Thursday.
The woman, 50-year-old Heather Lea Badore, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 42-year-old Matthew S. Badore was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A Chesterfield man, 36-year-old Daniel H. Wolnick, has been cited for having defective tires.
Keene police responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 approximately a quarter-mile west of Whitcombs Mill Road Wednesday around 10:20 p.m., police said.
The collision involved a 2014 Nissan Murano and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
Emergency responders arrived to find Heather and Matthew Badore trapped in the Nissan.
“Heather Badore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Keene police said.
Matthew Badore was removed from the Nissan by the Keene Fire Department.
“He was transported to the Cheshire Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. The family dog also was found deceased in the vehicle,” police said.
The driver of the Dodge, Wolnick, was evaluated by emergency medical responders on scene and was determined to be uninjured.
Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the Dodge was traveling westbound and the Nissan was traveling eastbound.
“The conditions of the road were deteriorating due to snowfall accumulating on the roadway. Witness accounts, as well as evidence at the scene, indicates the Dodge lost control, crossed into the opposite lane of travel, striking the Nissan,” police said.
Police said that there is no evidence to suggest drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision, however, Wolnick was cited for having defective tires.
The Keene Police Collision Analysis Team is currently investigating the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Lieutenant Jason Short or Detective Andrew Lippincott of the Keene Police Department at (603) 357-9820.