A Keene man has been charged with arson, after fire investigators said a fire in his apartment appeared to have been set intentionally.
Keene firefighters put out a fire in a third-floor apartment on Court Street on Friday. Keene police said Colin Momeyer, 39, of Keene was renting the apartment.
Investigators later said the fire was likely set deliberately.
Momeyer was arrested outside the apartment, and brought to Cheshire Medical Center for evaluation. He has been charged with arson, a Class A felony.
Momeyer is being held at the Cheshire County House of Correction for arraignment June 22 in Cheshire County Superior Court.