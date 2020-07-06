WENTWORTH — A Keene man was killed early Monday when the lumber truck he was driving rolled over on Route 25 in Wentworth, state police said.
Around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, state police received a report of a crash near 328 Mt. Moosilauke Highway, also known as Route 25. Upon arrival, troopers reported a man identified as John Hope Jr., 65, of Keene was found dead at the scene.
According to state police, a preliminary investigation shows Hope had just left a local lumber yard carrying a load of lumber on a flatbed trailer. The truck was traveling west as it entered a sharp left curve on Route 25 and crossed over a white fog line at the beginning of the curve, then made a “drastic turn to the left in what appeared to be an attempt to remain on the roadway.”
“Such a drastic change of direction caused the vehicle to tip over onto the passenger side and then roll over onto the roof,” state police said in a news release.
There is no cell phone service in that area, police said, so while investigators don’t believe cell phone use was a factor, “it is believed that some form of distraction played a role in the crash,” state police said.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Sean Smarz at 223-8707 or sean.smarz@dos.nh.gov.