WINCHESTER — State police say a Keene man was killed when the car he was driving hit a dump truck head-on Sunday afternoon.
According to state police, around 1:19 p.m. on Sunday, police in town responded to reports of a head-on crash on Route 10. State troopers were called to the scene.
State police said an initial investigation showed a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by John Lafreniere, 47, of Keene was heading north on Route 10 when it crossed the center line and struck the 1997 Ford dump truck.
Police said Lafreniere was killed as a result of the crash.
The dump truck was driven by Joseph Green, 25, of Keene. An adult woman, 25, and two children, ages 5 and 6, were passengers in the truck at the time of the crash.
According to police, Green and his passengers received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All four were transported to Cheshire Medical Center by ambulance. Later, Green and one of the children were transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center by DHART helicopter.
State police said speed does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation, police said.