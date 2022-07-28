Steven Russo

Provided by the city of Keene

Keene Police Chief Steven Russo plans to step down Sept. 1.

 By MEGHAN PIERCE Union Leader Correspondent

KEENE -- Keene Police Chief Steve Russo has announced his plans to retire on Sept. 1.

“Chief Russo’s career with the City of Keene has spanned an impressive (23) years of service to our community,” City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in a news release Wednesday. “Prior to joining the team at the Keene Police Department, he served our country in the United States Military for (21), retiring as a Sergeant Major. In 2021, the Chief was appointed by the Governor to the Police Standards and Training Council.”