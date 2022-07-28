KEENE -- Keene Police Chief Steve Russo has announced his plans to retire on Sept. 1.
“Chief Russo’s career with the City of Keene has spanned an impressive (23) years of service to our community,” City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in a news release Wednesday. “Prior to joining the team at the Keene Police Department, he served our country in the United States Military for (21), retiring as a Sergeant Major. In 2021, the Chief was appointed by the Governor to the Police Standards and Training Council.”
Russo began his career in Keene as a police officer in June of 1999. After working his way up through the ranks, he was promoted to the role of chief in 2017.
Dragon said Russo has advanced the department in several ways since assuming the role, including his plan to outfit officers with body cameras and police cruisers with video cameras.
“Chief Russo has not only created a plan for the implementation of body cameras and in-car videos in the upcoming year -- he also sought out and successfully received the funding for the majority of this purchase ($465,000 grant dollars towards a total project cost of approximately $500,000). This is an amazing cost savings for the Keene taxpayer,” Dragon said.
Russo has also sought ways to attract a diversified pool of candidates when recruiting new officers, in terms of race, gender and background, she said, and has made mental health awareness and support a priority in the department.
“Chief Russo has been an advocate for mental health support both in and outside of his department. He understands the demands placed on his officers and the stressful nature of what they do every day,” Dragon said. “During his time as Chief he has worked to create a culture that removes stigmas and barriers to accessing mental health supports. He has created the department's first in-house peer-to-peer program which is supported with outside law enforcement peer-to-peer program members.”
In an email Thursday, Russo credited Dragon, Mayor George Hansel and the Keene City Council for supporting the department and their initiatives.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the City and the KPD over the last 23 years, especially my time as Police Chief working with the current City Manager,” he said. “As to why I am retiring, that is more difficult. It is difficult to outline all the reasons it is time to move on. In short, it has been a long 44 years of two difficult careers, and it has taken its toll. I have stayed around a bit longer to help ensure we continue to move in the proper direction given the recent societal changes, and I am confident we are. It is simply now time to pass those tasks on to someone else feeling confident that I have shaped the future of this Department for the better.”
Russo also praised the department’s past and current staff.
“The commitment from our staff, from support personnel to the sworn Officers, is simply amazing,” he said. “The vast majority of citizens, to include other City employees, have little true insight into what goes on daily, or even hourly, and the work and time commitment required to provide a safe community for our citizens. My thanks go to all of those, past and present, who have made the KPD the professional and progressive agency it is today. The true thanks go to those doing the lion’s share of the work, not me.”
On Thursday, Dragon said she plans to meet with Russo soon to discuss his replacement. She said she is not sure how long the process will take.
“We will work on setting up an internal process to see if we have any interior candidates that are right for the role and if that process is not successful we will go to a nationwide search,” Dragon said.