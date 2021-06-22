KEENE — The city won’t open the public pool at Robin Hood Park this summer because it cannot attract enough lifeguards.
The city needs at least 16 lifeguards to operate both the Robin Hood Park pool and the Wheelock Park pool, according to Andy Bohannon, the city’s parks and recreation director. This year, the city was able to find 10 lifeguards.
“We were very fortunate to find 10,” he said. “We’re in good shape for one pool.”
This will be the first year lifeguarding for most of the employees, who are getting paid between $10 and $15 per hour. Bohannon hopes that the crew of lifeguards, mostly high school students, will stick around and help the city recruit more next year.
The lifeguards need to be trained and certified before they can work, and that training is offered through the American Red Cross or similar organizations.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said the city knew for months there would be issues hiring for the summer, as nearly every industry in the region has experienced a labor shortage.
“We’ve tried some creative things, we offered to pay for training, to remove barriers,” Hansel said.
Bohannon said his department worked hard to find new lifeguards ahead of his swimming season.
“We’re working on really trying to change the way we’ve done business,” Bohannon said.
The pools aren’t the only area where Bohannon is seeing shortages. The maintenance department is also understaffed despite paying between $16 and $25 an hour for full-time employees.
“You can get 40 hours a week and overtime every week if you want to work,” Bohannon said.
Wages are not the issue, as far as Hansel is concerned. Wages keep going up, and employers still struggle to fill vacancies.
“It’s not just that wages are not high enough to attract people,” Hansel said.
Hansel said the manufacturing sector and the hospitality sector have been hit hard by the labor shortage. It’s hard to say what is driving the issue as more businesses struggle to staff up as the COVID-19 pandemic lifts. Some people may not have access to child care, some might have used their time in lockdown to change careers, and some people have left the region. Hansel said it is a combination of factors.
“It’s going to take some time for the labor market to catch up,” Hansel said.
In Manchester, officials say the city has been able to hire enough lifeguards to open all three pools this summer.
Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division Director Mark Gomez says he expects Livingston pool to open before the end of the week. Hunt Pool will likely open the middle of next week, said Gomez. At the Raco-Theodore pool, a few critical valves broke while crews were readying the pool to open.
“It took a lot of research and phone calls, but we found some in stock and are waiting on a delivery date,” said Gomez. “Once they arrive, we should have the pool up and running within about a week.”
The Dupont Splash Pad and Crystal Lake Beach Bathhouse are now open seven days a week. Gomez said crews will be calibrating water pressure on Wednesday for the new splash pad at Sheehan-Basquil Park, which he hopes will open on Friday.