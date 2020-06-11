Fatal accident in Fitzwilliam

A 2013 Ford Escape left the road at high speed, struck a tree and was split in two Wednesday evening on Route 12 in Fitzwilliam, according to New Hampshire State Police.  Driver Danielle R. Christian, 31, of Keene, died at the scene.

 NH State Police

A Keene woman was found deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Fitzwilliam on Wednesday evening.

New Hampshire State Police responded to Route 12 near Warren Hill Road about 7:37 p.m. for the reported crash.

Danielle R. Christian, 31, they found, had been ejected from a destroyed 2013 Ford Escape and had died at the scene, police said.

According to a witness and evidence at the scene, Christian had been driving at a "very high rate of speed" south on Route 12 just prior to the crash, state police said. The vehicle left the left side of the road, struck a large tree, and was sprint in two ejecting Christian.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. The Fitzwilliam Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Thursday, June 11, 2020
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Tuesday, June 09, 2020