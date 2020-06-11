A Keene woman was found deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Fitzwilliam on Wednesday evening.
New Hampshire State Police responded to Route 12 near Warren Hill Road about 7:37 p.m. for the reported crash.
Danielle R. Christian, 31, they found, had been ejected from a destroyed 2013 Ford Escape and had died at the scene, police said.
According to a witness and evidence at the scene, Christian had been driving at a "very high rate of speed" south on Route 12 just prior to the crash, state police said. The vehicle left the left side of the road, struck a large tree, and was sprint in two ejecting Christian.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. The Fitzwilliam Fire Department assisted at the scene.