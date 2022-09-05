A Kensington man has died after the motorcycle he was operating hit a car driven by a 16-year-old female, Portsmouth police said.
Around 10:19 p.m. Saturday, Portsmouth police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and motor vehicle on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
The motorcycle rider, identified by police as Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office was sent to the hospital to help determine the exact cause of death. The results of that investigation are pending, police said.
The driver of the motor vehicle, identified by police as a 16-year-old female, is cooperating with the investigation, officials said. She sustained minor injuries but did not seek immediate medical treatment, police said.
An initial investigation indicates the motorcycle crossed the double yellow line before hitting the motor vehicle, Portsmouth police said in a statement.
“At this time there are no criminal charges,” police said.
Portsmouth police want to speak with any witnesses that may have seen the accident or the operation of either vehicle prior to the accident.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Sergeant Brian Houde at (603) 610-7601.