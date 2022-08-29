Suleiman Kangangi, a 33-year-old Kenyan cyclist, died after a high-speed crash Saturday during the 59-mile Vermont Overland gravel road race, his Team Amani announced Sunday.

"Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son," the team said in a statement. "Gaping holes are left when giants fall. Sule was a giant. Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream."