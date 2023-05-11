lef Farms "Spice" lettuce

The state health department said Thursday that “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens from lef Farms are safe to eat. The source of contamination that led to a recall last week of the product turned out to be the state public health lab, not the lettuce.

The state health department is apologizing to a Loudon grower for last week’s recall of one of its popular lettuce mixes, after tests proved the source of the contamination was the state lab itself, not the greens.

A “laboratory error” incorrectly led to the recall of Lef Farms “Spice” packaged salad greens, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Thursday.