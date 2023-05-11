The state health department said Thursday that “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens from lef Farms are safe to eat. The source of contamination that led to a recall last week of the product turned out to be the state public health lab, not the lettuce.
The state health department is apologizing to a Loudon grower for last week’s recall of one of its popular lettuce mixes, after tests proved the source of the contamination was the state lab itself, not the greens.
A “laboratory error” incorrectly led to the recall of Lef Farms “Spice” packaged salad greens, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Thursday.
The Loudon-based hydroponic company had issued a voluntary recall after it appeared that a specific lot of the greens had tested positive for E coli bacteria. Stores pulled the product from their shelves, and consumers were urged not to eat the lettuce.
But the state did additional testing that revealed that a test sample and the Lef Farms sample were nearly identical, “indicating that the initial lab results were inaccurate due to a contamination error within the lab itself,” the news release said.
“I wish to apologize to Lef Farms, their customers and the public for this unfortunate event,” said Tricia Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services.
It’s the first time a false positive in routine testing at the public health lab has led to a voluntary recall in more than 20 years, DHHS said. The state is working with the federal Food and Drug Administration to confirm the source of the contamination and implement changes to prevent a future problem, the agency said.
Tilley said the farm’s products are safe for consumers. And she praised the company’s “quick and decisive actions (that) put the health of their customers first.”
The Loudon company was purchased in 2021 by BrightFarms, which operates indoor farms in multiple states. In a statement, BrightFarms CEO Steve Platt said, “We are relieved to confirm that this was merely a lab mistake, and our product was never at risk.”
“I’m immensely proud of our team’s swift response and effective collaboration with FDA and state officials,” Platt said.
Shawn Jasper, New Hampshire’s agriculture commissioner, also weighed in on the recall of the recall. “After a two-day inspection of Lef Farms’ facility and products, what we discovered was a company that operates at the highest level of food safety and integrity,” Jasper said.