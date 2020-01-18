LACONIA — Police are investigating a report of gunfire in the city Friday night. 
 
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, a fire alarm was activated at 5 Pine St., summoning Laconia firefighters, according to the fire department. 
 
There was no fire on Pine Street, but Sgt. Bob Cameron of the Laconia Police Department said police received a report of gunshots in that area.  
 
No one was hurt, Cameron said, and there is no danger to the public. 
 
Police are still investigating, but Cameron said the shooting was not random, and did not seem to stem from a domestic dispute. No one has been arrested, he said.

