LACONIA -- Police are continuing to investigate a Monday-afternoon incident on Dixon Street in which a man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.
On Tuesday, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said his agency had spoken with the alleged shooter, who has not been charged, and, that after executing a search warrant at the man’s residence, had also recovered the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.
Canfield did not identify the victim, the alleged shooter, nor the type of firearm he allegedly used, adding, however, that police are investigating what led to the shooting and whether it may have been in self-defense.
“We are looking into that, but we have not determined that either way,” said Canfield, who declined to comment on a report in a local newspaper that said the victim and another man with him had engaged in a verbal altercation with the alleged shooter and that the victim allegedly had advanced onto the alleged shooter’s property.
Canfield said the victim’s prognosis “is good in that he is expected to survive,” but it was unknown, however, whether the victim sustained what Canfield described as a “permanent injury.”
“We were called, just after 4 p.m., to the area of Avery and Dixon streets for a report of a victim of a shooting,” said Canfield, “and upon arrival, it was chaos, with numerous people in the street.”
He said officers “ascertained that one person had been shot and we were able to get EMS in there which treated him (the victim) for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area and we ID’d the person who fired the gun from the porch of a residence on Dixon Street.”
Officers “spoke with numerous witnesses, and other people involved, as well as the shooter” said Canfield, before obtaining the search warrant for the alleged shooter’s residence where the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was found.
“We do have a person of interest who did it and we’re working on additional information and following up on some leads,” he said. The suspected shooter was detained, interviewed, and later released, said Canfield, but he was never arrested.
The shooting occurred within a half-mile of Concord Hospital-Laconia, where the victim was reportedly transported for treatment of his injuries.
Canfield said shootings in Laconia are not common, “but do happen.”