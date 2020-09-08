A Laconia woman allegedly crashed into three vehicles as she attempted to flee a traffic stop Friday in Belmont.
Local police tried to pull over Heidi Sweeney, 41, about 6:35 p.m. as she drove south on Route 3 in a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, according to New Hampshire State Police. Instead of stopping, police allege she tried to get away before crashing at the intersection of Union Road.
As a result, Sweeney had to be extricated from the vehicle by Belmont Fire Department, state police said. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to Concord Hospital for treatment.
The occupants of the other damaged vehicles suffered minor injuries, with one taken to Lakes Region General Hospital for care and the others treated at the scene, state police said.
As a result of the crash, Route 3 was closed for about three hours as a state police collision analysis and reconstruction unit investigated, they said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Alexa Williamson at 603-323-3333 or email her at alexa.b.williamson@dos.nh.gov.