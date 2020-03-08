MILLSFIELD — A Lancaster woman was airlifted with serious injuries after being thrown from a snowmobile while riding in Millsfield Sunday afternoon.
According to conservation officers, around 3:45 p.m. Sunday a 911 caller reported a snowmobile crash with injury on the Newell Brook Trail in Millsfield. Conservation officers, 45th Parallel Ambulance, Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Rescue Team (DHART) and Errol Fire and Rescue personnel responded.
Upon arrival, officials said members of a riding party reported a woman identified as Patricia Eddy, 63, of Lancaster was navigating a corner when she lost control of her machine after hitting a patch of ice and getting a ski caught on the edge of the trail.
Eddy was thrown from the snowmobile and seriously injured, officials said.
Due to the location of the crash and the severity of Eddy’s injuries, DHART was called in to airlift her to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, conservation officers said in a release, however the crash remains under investigation by law enforcement officials.
No further information was available Sunday night.