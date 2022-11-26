Landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia

Damaged cars and debris pile up at a street following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy, on Saturday.

 CIRO DE LUCA/REUTERS

MILAN — A woman was found dead and around 10 people were still missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide engulfed buildings during heavy rain on Saturday, a local Italian government official said.

Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, in the early hours, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings.