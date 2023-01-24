Troy Police Chief Dave Ellis reads a list of local law enforcement who lost their lives on duty. Names of those to be remembered were submitted by those in attendance, and some dated back 30 years ago.
From left to right: Janice Harrington, Raymond Gosetti, Charles Rafaj, Lt. Melissa Evans of the Hinsdale Police Department, Lt. Jeremy Evans of the Brattleboro, Vermont Police Department, and Chief Norma Hordy, also of the Battleboro Police Department, were six of more than 200 people attending the police appreciation event in Keene.
Current and former law enforcement, staff, and their families from Keene and surrounding towns enjoyed a dinner with music and guest speakers on Sunday night during the Blue Line Appreciation Dinner & Social at Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene.
As part of the decorations for a police appreciation event at the Tempesta’s Restaurant, regular light bulbs were replaced with blue bulbs, illuminating attendees while they listened to guest speakers.
Along with dinner and speakers, those who were invited could participate in a raffle drawing for free, or pay to enter the 50/50 raffle. The 50/50 was shared with the staff and bartenders, who volunteered their time to serve the event.
Jim Coppo, at left, stands with Keene Mayor George Hansel, center, and Jimmy Tempesta, who helped organize the Blue Line Appreciation Dinner & Social with Coppo.
Almost 300 current and former law enforcement personnel, staff, and their families from Keene and surrounding towns enjoyed a “blue carpet event” at Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene on Sunday.
Special guests, dinner, music and fun were the highlights of the first-ever Blue Line Appreciation Dinner & Social.
Former officer and comedian Juston McKinney called in to speak to officers, announcing he will be doing a show in May in Keene for those who were invited to the appreciation dinner.
Jim Coppo and Jimmy Tempesta have been working on the event for several months. They also arranged for take-out meals to be deliver to duty officers on the road, along with all dispatchers in both Keene Police Department and Cheshire County Dispatch.
“This isn’t the last event we do,” Mayor George Hansel later said, “to thank law enforcement and their families.”
According to Coppo, 13 Cheshire County police departments were in attendance; 11 of those had their police chief in attendance, and four out-of-state agencies were represented.