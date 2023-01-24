Troy Police Chief Dave Ellis
Buy Now

Troy Police Chief Dave Ellis reads a list of local law enforcement who lost their lives on duty. Names of those to be remembered were submitted by those in attendance, and some dated back 30 years ago.

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

Almost 300 current and former law enforcement personnel, staff, and their families from Keene and surrounding towns enjoyed a “blue carpet event” at Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene on Sunday.

Special guests, dinner, music and fun were the highlights of the first-ever Blue Line Appreciation Dinner & Social.