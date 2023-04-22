Speed limits

Lawmakers in at least five states have tried to raise the speed limit this year. 

 Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel/TNS

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t mince words last month when he weighed in on a legislative plan to increase speed limits on certain Ohio highways: He was a no.

“Every expert that you talk to can tell you that the data clearly shows that if we increase the speed limit, even only by five miles per hour, there will be people who will die in Ohio that would not have died if we kept the speed limit where it is today,” DeWine told reporters.