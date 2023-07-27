Lawrence, Mass. resident identified as injured after being hit by Hampton police cruiser By Heather Morrison masslive.com Jul 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Massachusetts resident was injured after being hit by a police cruiser in New Hampshire, according to police.At around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, a pedestrian was hit by a Hampton Police Department cruiser on Ashworth Avenue near the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Nudd Avenue, according to police.The pedestrian was later identified by police as a Orlyn Medina Mercedes, 35, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.Mercedes was taken to the hospital with injuries but officials have not provided any further updates. The police officer, who has not been identified, was not injured.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash was asked to contact Trooper Dodds at Tyler.M.Dodds@dos.nh.gov. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Franklin City Hall cited for code violations Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard from Carnival cruise ship +2 Woman found dead in grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone, officials say {{title}} Most Popular Driver in Sanbornton fatal crash charged with negligent homicide, DWI 'He touched a lot of lives': EMS employee killed in Pelham crash identified Driverless boat strikes, capsizes Marine Patrol boat on Winnipesaukee Officials: Victims in Sutton house fire died from smoke inhalation Stranded horse riders rescued on Mt. Chocorua trails Coast Guard helicopter hoists man with head trauma off Hampton charter boat Two rescued from riptide off Hampton Beach by firefighters, off-duty lifeguards Body of Seabrook man found on Salisbury Beach More details released on dramatic medical call at sea on Hampton charter boat State police investigate Hampton accident involving local police and pedestrian Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage