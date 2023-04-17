Alyssa Burson in cell

This image, taken from the lawsuit filed by her survivors, shows Alyssa Burson in the holding cell of Somersworth Police Department on July 7, 2020.

CONCORD — The family of a woman who died in Strafford County jail believe they have evidence to prove her death was avoidable — video surveillance showing jailers ignored her cries for help.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court includes still images from the video surveillance at the county jail. The suit claims that county jailers and Somersworth police are to blame for the death of Alyssa Burson in July 2020 at the age of 31.