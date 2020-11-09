A battery-operated leaf blower proved key to the rescue of a 22-year-old climber injured at Rumney Climbing Rocks on Monday afternoon, Fish and Game officials said.
The device helped clear a safe path down the rocks for Dalton Brisbois, of Ashburnham, Mass.
His climbing party was using proper safety systems, Fish and Game said in a news release, allowing Brisbois to be lowered to the trail around 4 p.m.
First responders from the Rumney, Wentworth, Warren, Plymouth and Campton-Thornton Fire Departments as well as Fish and Game conservation officers arrived to help Brisbois down the trail. Other rock climbers also assisted, according to the news release.
"Dalton was able to walk under his own power, but could not safely navigate the steep and rocky trails that connect the many rock climbing routes," the news release said. "A thick covering of dry leaves and acorns posed a serious slip hazard. A battery-operated leaf blower proved itself a key piece of rescue equipment as the leaf blower was used to make a safe path down the rocks through the leaves, allowing for the entire rescue effort to have stable footing."
Brisbois reached the parking area safely about 5:20 p.m., Fish and Game officials said.