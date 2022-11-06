Firefighters used a backpack leaf blower to clear the Wentworth Trail on Mount Israel in Sandwich during a rescue Saturday afternoon.

Christine Mellnick, 42, of Nashua, injured her ankle about 1.9 miles from the trailhead and was unable to walk. Multiple area fire departments and fish and game responded around 3 p.m. to help carry Mellnick out in a rescue litter, according to a news release.