A man walking around the outside of an abandoned Corinth, Vt., copper mine slipped on some ice and went head-first down a 150-foot ventilation shaft, with the last 25 feet a vertical drop into water, according to Hanover Fire Chief Martin McMillen.
“It’s amazing what people can go through and survive,” McMillen said.
McMillen was unable to disclose information about the man, but said he was from out of state and exploring the area when the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The man had a companion with him who first went looking for another way into the mine shaft, and failing that had to leave the remote area to try to get either a cellphone signal or some help, McMillen said.
The companion started knocking on doors and got the home of a Corinth firefighter, McMillen said, and first responders were called. Corinth Fire Chief Ed Pospisil said he soon realized his 14-man volunteer department was not going to be able to rescue the man.
Pospisil then called for help from the technical rescue task force made up of members of the fire departments in Hanover and Lebanon, N.H., and Hartford, Vt.; and the volunteer fire department in Thetford, Vt.
McMillen said the task force is called in for ice and water rescues and other situations where people are at risk.
The man trapped in the copper mine is something he hasn’t dealt with before, though.
“It’s something you see once in your career,” he said.
The task force members gathered in Corinth, about 45 minutes north of Hanover, and took UTV’s about a third of a mile up a wooded trail to the mine shaft. One of the task force members got there early to try to find another way in, but the only other entrance to the mine was covered in water, and McMillen said it was decided the best way was to go down the ventilation shaft, he said.
The mine shaft was essentially an ice slide, though there were serious bumps along the way, McMillen said. He said it drops at a sharp angle for about 125 feet, then there is a straight vertical drop into the water. The man was in the mine shaft for nearly three hours before he was rescued. McMillen said the man is lucky to be alive.
“I’m very surprised that he survived that,” McMillen said.
The task force got rope rigging set up and soon sent down a couple of paramedics to secure the man and bring him up. From there they took a slow UTV ride to a waiting ambulance that took him to a landing zone. A medical helicopter then brought the man to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.
“We got him out in 45 minutes. That went really well,” McMillen said.
Pospisil was glad to be able to call on McMillen and the other task force departments. His team in Corinth generally covers structure fires and car accidents, and they are not trained for technical rescues.
“We don’t have the resources to do what they do,” Pospisil said.