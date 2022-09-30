Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos is retiring Oct. 28 after over 20 years of service to the City of Lebanon and a 40-year career in the fire service overall, according to a news release.
Chief Christopoulos came to Lebanon in February of 2002 as a deputy fire chief. In January 2007, he was promoted to fire chief and emergency manager director.
During his tenure, he created a municipal fiber optic system interconnecting all city and school buildings and a mobile integrated health care program providing in-home care to those in our community who suffer from chronic disease or need support between appointments.
He consistently sought ways to help improve the fire department by maintaining a high level of safety and reliability for all department vehicles, adding swift water rescue and active shooter protective equipment, and applying for and receiving thousands of dollars in state and federal grants, according to the news release
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Lebanon -- both as fire chief and as a member of the community. I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Lebanon Fire Department. I will certainly miss them and many friends. After 40 years in the Fire and Emergency services, I am looking forward to this new opportunity,” Christopoulos said in the news release.
“Chris is a dedicated public servant who has served this City as a leader for over 20 years," City Manager Shaun Mulholland said. "He is a leader in the fire service in our state, and nationally. He will be greatly missed. We wish him well in his retirement ventures”.