Lebanon man killed in off-road crash in Jeep By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Dec 12, 2022 A Lebanon man was killed Monday after a Jeep he was driving off-road rolled over on an embankment, police said.Lebanon police said Michael Michalenoick, 59, was driving a Jeep on private property on Eastman Hill Road when he and a passenger drove up an embankment.The vehicle lost control and overturned, ejecting both Michalenoick and the passenger, whose identity was not released.Michalenoick was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.