Lebanon police dog getting protective vest

LEBANON - A Massachusetts company is donating a protective vest for K9 Nitro of the Lebanon Police Department.
Nitro, a male German shepherd that joined the department in November 2018, is expected to have the new protective gear in eight-to-10 weeks, according to a release Monday from the Lebanon Police Department.
The department is getting the custom-fit body armor through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization in East Taunton, Mass., that has been providing protective vests for law enforcement dogs since 2009, according to the release. The vests weigh around 4-5 pounds and are designed to protect against stab and bullet wounds, the release said.
Nitro’s vest will be embroidered with “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”