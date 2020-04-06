Police say a Lebanon woman has been charged with simple assault when she bit an officer while trying to avoid arrest.
Angela Therrien, 24, was charged after the Saturday morning incident in which the officer suffered a minor injury, according to Lebanon police.
Two bike patrol officers spotted Therrien in the plaza parking lot on Plainfield Road and approached her because of an outstanding warrant, according to police. Therrien ran off and allegedly put drugs in her mouth as she tried to keep away from the officers, according to police.
During the ensuing struggle with the officers, she bit one on the finger, according to police. The officer was brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to be treated for the injury, according to police.
Therrien is also charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled drug and falsifying physical evidence.