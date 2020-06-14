LEBANON -- Police in Lebanon are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man missing since early Sunday afternoon.
According to Lebanon police Michael Fanger, 79, was last seen around 12 p.m. walking in the area of 54 Blueberry Hill Drive in Lebanon.
Fanger is described as wearing black/white sneakers, faded blue jeans, and an unknown color T-shirt. According to police, he usually wears a baseball hat, is balding with some white hair, and physically fit.
Police said Fanger has no car, no cell phone, and has memory issues and may be confused.
Lebanon police are actively searching for this man and have requested assistance from outside agencies, including New Hampshire State Police.
Anyone seeing this man is asked to contact Lebanon police immediately at 603-448-1212.