A Lee woman is being honored as a hero after she rescued a Portsmouth resident from a burning vehicle last year.
Nikki Chapman pulled Sarah Revels from her Subaru Forester after a crash on Turtle Pond Road in Lee. Another driver lost control of their vehicle and hit Revels around 3 p.m. on Dec. 6.
All of the airbags went off, and Revels hit her head so hard she got a concussion. Subaru’s STARLINK technology recognized the impact and instructed her to stay in her seat, buckled in, until emergency rescue crews arrived.
Revels did not realize her vehicle was on fire until Chapman ran up to it and told her. Chapman pulled Revels from the Forester and helped her get away from it before it became engulfed in flames.
In all of the chaos, Revels lost track of Chapman and turned to Facebook to find her after she was released from Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.
The two women were connected, and since then have met during television news interviews. They have also gotten together for a fun photo shoot and are now friends.
Revels says they have a lot in common and calls Chapman a “little social justice warrior.”
“She’s fearless and she’s great,” Revels said during a recent interview.
At the time, Chapman said stopping to help Revels was the right thing to do, even though she suffered some burns on her hand during the incident.
“I feel that it’s something you’re supposed to do as a human being,” Chapman said in December. “She really didn’t know the car was on fire. She would have died.”
Revels is still recovering from the crash and said it has been a slow process due to COVID-19 but she has “an attitude of gratitude” when it comes to what Chapman did for her.
“When I was in the car crash, I didn’t realize everything that was happening,” Revels said.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards, presented by Citizens Bank, are held each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
The 2020 Hero Awards are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 outside Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. Please contact events@unionleader.com with any questions.