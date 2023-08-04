MOULTONBOROUGH — Four youths at Camp Tecumseh were taken for medical evaluation following lightning strikes Friday afternoon near the cabin to which they had retreated for safety from a powerful storm.
Initially, emergency responders at 3:20 p.m. were notified that as many as four people had been struck by lightning at Camp Tecumseh, “but it turns out they weren’t struck,” said Moultonborough Fire Chief David Bengtson, because they were “inside a building, sheltering” from the storm.
The conditions of the youths were not immediately known and a person who answered the phone at Camp Tecumseh said no one was available for comment.
Bengtson said the individuals, whom he did not have information about, observed the storm coming in, and per the camp’s protocols, went inside to a cabin.
“Most camps have to have a severe-weather plan,” said Bengtson, and Camp Tecumseh did, he said, adding that because it is based on outdoor athletics, the camp has long been mindful of weather safety.
Moultonborough Police Chief Peter Beede identified the four people as “juveniles.”
Bengtson, who was not at the scene but received a report from it, said the four people complained of feeling “something” after lightning struck several trees at an unknown distance from the cabin.
The four were initially taken to the camp’s infirmary, Bengtson said, before being transported to a local hospital.
There were five lightning strikes in total on Friday on Moultonborough Neck, Bengston said, and although there was some minor damage, there were no injuries.
Beede said that at one point during the storm, both the police and fire department were “inundated” with calls, many for activated alarms.
According to its website, Camp Tecumseh, a boys’ camp, was founded in 1903 by three University of Pennsylvania graduates.
The website said Camp Tecumseh strives “toward a commitment for doing what is good and right. As disciplined, respectful and competitive athletes Tecumseh’s founders through the counsel of today work to engage our current campers in honoring Chief Tecumseh.”