Camp Tecumseh (copy)

Camp Tecumseh is shown in a 2021 file photo.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent/File

MOULTONBOROUGH — Four youths at Camp Tecumseh were taken for medical evaluation following lightning strikes Friday afternoon near the cabin to which they had retreated for safety from a powerful storm.

Initially, emergency responders at 3:20 p.m. were notified that as many as four people had been struck by lightning at Camp Tecumseh, “but it turns out they weren’t struck,” said Moultonborough Fire Chief David Bengtson, because they were “inside a building, sheltering” from the storm.