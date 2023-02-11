Litchfield fire leaves family homeless By Michael Cousineau Union Leader Staff Michael Cousineau Author email Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Litchfield fire A fire at 12 Winter Circle in Litchfield displaced eight people and three dogs Saturday. Show more Show less A fire at 12 Winter Circle in Litchfield displaced eight people and three dogs Saturday. A fire at 12 Winter Circle in Litchfield displaced eight people and three dogs Saturday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save LITCHFIELD — Five people and three dogs escaped from a Saturday morning fire that left the house unlivable.Resident Nathan Robinson said a smoke detector alerted his family to the fire at 12 Winter Circle that brought fire crews from more than a half-dozen nearby communities.“None of us would have known until the house filled with smoke if we didn’t have smoke detectors,” Robinson said.If not for the alarm, he said: “I don’t even want to think about that.”Robinson said eight people lived in the home, but three were away at a dentist appointment.Fire Chief Doug Nicoll said the house sustained extensive damage, and no cause was immediately determined for the fire, reported at 9:07 a.m.“When we got here, there was heavy fire coming from the garage,” Nicoll said. “It ended up getting into the house.”“It looks like the fire started in the garage,” where the power had been turned off, the chief said.Neighbor Annabella Darosa brought water to displaced family members and helped at least one man without footwear.“I give my husband’s shoes,” she saidWhen the wind picked up, she said she worried the fire might spread to other houses.Robertson said he hoped family members could salvage some belongings.But for a brother who lived next to the garage, “All of his stuff is gone,” he said.“It’s just crazy,” he said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Michael Cousineau Author email Follow Michael Cousineau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester-Boston Regional Airport reopens after 'security threat' +4 Litchfield fire leaves family homeless +2 Two hurt in building collapse in Bennington Officer resigns to avoid prosecution for looking up plate of motorcycle his wife was passenger on {{title}} Most Popular One killed in head-on crash in Manchester Manchester boy, 5, who fell from third-story window last week dies, police confirm State, local police find missing Winchester teen safe Program helps reduce nonfatal shootings in city by 56%, Manchester police say State officials say bomb threats at Walmart stores likely a hoax Two hurt in building collapse in Bennington Manchester man who died in accident Sunday evening identified Brockton Hospital out of power after fire knocked down, fire chief says Man injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg Bar owner: Murder suspect booted from bar an hour before deadly shooting Request News Coverage