DERRY -- A Litchfield man was seriously injured after losing control of a dirt bike in Derry Sunday.
Conservation officers responded to the Rockingham Recreational Trail in Derry around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a dirt bike accident.
Responding officers reported a man identified as Devin Patrick Tardif, 26, of Litchfield was riding his dirt bike west on the Rockingham Recreational Trail near Warner Hill Road when he took his hand off the handlebar to adjust his goggles while going approximately 25-30 miles per hour and lost control of his dirt bike.
Tardif went off the right side of the trail and fell off his dirt bike, landing on a pile of wood, officials said. He managed to reach the trailhead parking lot off Warner Hill Road, and 911 was called.
Tardif was transported by Derry Rescue to Parkland Medical Center in Derry with serious non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation, but officials said driver inattention appears to be the primary cause of the accident.