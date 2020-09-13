A paramedic from Litchfield is in Oregon, joining the fight against wildfires that have devastated Western states for weeks.
Tim Kearns has a rare skill set. He’s a fire line paramedic, which means he’s trained to provide advanced life support to wildfire crew members who get hurt. He’s one of only two firefighters in the Northeast with his level of training.
And that means he’s needed out West.
“They generally put us with a crew that’s doing the work so if something happens to them, you can take care of it right away,” he said in a phone interview on Saturday.
Kearns, 54, got the call Friday and the next morning, he was on a plane from Boston to Seattle, en route to Oregon. During the approach to the airport, he began to smell smoke and visibility was reduced to about a mile, he said. “We didn’t see any fire. It was just very, very smoky," he said. “‘It was like flying into a cloud."
His flight from Seattle to Redmond Municipal Airport was grounded by the smoke. After all flights to Redmond were cancelled, he caught a flight to Portland and had to drive from there.
Kearns is assigned to the Lionshead fire, which was burning more than 136,000 acres and was only 5% contained over the weekend. It started a month ago from a lightning strike.
After 32 years as a paramedic with the Hudson Fire Department, Kearns retired four years ago as a lieutenant. He had joined the department right after high school in 1984 and started working for the state forest service three years later.
His second wildfire assignment was the devastating Yellowstone fires in 1988, which burned approximately 800,000 acres, more than a third of the park.
He’s been “hooked” on fighting wildfires ever since, he said, and has gone out West most years.
On the fire line, “Things happen very fast,” Kearns said. “You’ll have a quiet afternoon and then all of a sudden, the fire will pick up and burn 10,000 acres in 10 minutes,” he said. “You can’t run that fast.”
His mom, who lives in Manchester, didn’t want him to go this time, he said. But he said, “I’ll be fine. I’ve been doing this a long time. I know how to keep my butt safe.”
Kearns expects to be out West for two weeks.
Capt. Doug Miner is a forest ranger and supervisor for the Forest Protection Bureau of the state Division of Forests and Lands. For years, New Hampshire has been sending groups of firefighters out West to help wildfire crews there, but the COVID-19 crisis has changed things this year, Miner said.
“We have been sending out single resources, specialists, but we haven’t been able to send crews,” he said.
That’s in part because some folks are reluctant to travel because of the pandemic, Miner said. ”They have serious concerns for their families,” he said.
Plus, anyone who returns from western states would have to self-isolate for 14 days. And for individuals who already take vacation time from their regular jobs to do this work, that would mean taking additional time off, he said.
Miner said the fire service out West has also changed its procedures this year. Instead of the large camps where crews could have communal lodging and meals, they’re keeping smaller teams together and bringing boxed meals to remote locations. That way, he said, if one firefighter comes down with COVID-19, “They don’t have the whole crew having to go into quarantine.”
Kearns only recently got back from a month in Alaska on the fire line. “The dryness is working its way down the coast,” he said.
One big challenge if someone gets hurt in a remote location is transportation, Kearns said. Having a fire line paramedic on scene can make a life-saving difference.
A helicopter can fly to where it’s needed and drop a 300-foot line with a litter basket, he said. If he’s doing advanced care, such as keeping someone breathing, the paramedic will ride up in the basket with his patient.
Kearns has never done that himself — yet — but he knows what can happen. As the line between the helicopter and the basket twirls in the air, “You can get into a spin,” he said.
He carries medication to keep the patient from vomiting under such conditions. Can the paramedic take the same medication? “Yes, we can," he said.
So why does he do this? “There’s challenges and rewards at the same time," Kearns said. “We’ve been able to work and protect communities and literally save houses."
And even under the most terrible conditions, he said, he's seen amazing sights in these wild places. “I’ve been put into some of the most beautiful places you would never in your life get dropped off at,” he said.
The Yellowstone fires and aftermath proved that these places can recover even after the most devastating fires, Kearns said.
Miner said New Hampshire so far has been spared large wildfires this year, despite the ongoing drought conditions. But he said, "If we don’t see some substantial rain, … we’re really concerned that we're preparing to have a very busy fire season here.”