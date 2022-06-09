Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent is on leave for an “indeterminate amount of time” and is the subject of a criminal investigation, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed.
The Litchfield Board of Selectmen announced Police Chief Benjamin Sargent, who had been on leave since January for undisclosed reasons but wasvslated to return to duty earlier this month, would remain on leave “for an indeterminate amount of time” pending completion of an investigation.
“No additional information can be shared at this time,” town officials said in a statement.
In a June 1 letter from Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Sullivan to Acting Litchfield Police Chief Mike French, Sullivan writes that his department has formally opened a “criminal investigation into current Litchfield Chief Benjamin Sargent,” based on information it has received.
“I am providing you with this notice so that you may take whatever action you deem necessary,” writes Sullivan. “To the extent any internal investigation into this incident has been completed, we would request that any information generated by that internal review be provided to this office.”
No further information was available Thursday.
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com