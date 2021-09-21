Residents of a Litchfield neighborhood say they’re living in fear and demanding answers after their homes were struck by stray bullets.
Janine Anctil said her residence on Tanager Way is the latest to be hit after a bullet shattered a hole in a window less than 10 feet from where her husband was sitting on the morning of Sept 14.
Anctil claims there have been five properties damaged by bullets in their neighborhood.
While police are investigating, Anctil and other residents said they believe the bullets are coming from a shooting range at the nearby Londonderry Fish and Game Club.
“We’re a direct straight line from the end of the long-range shooting range at the gun club in Londonderry,” she said.
Anctil has contacted local, state and federal authorities about the problem and worries someone could be hurt if something isn’t done. She said Litchfield police have been helpful, but other agencies weren’t able to help.
“I’m not willing to wait for someone in my neighborhood to be hit,” she said. “Every time a house has been hit it has gone nowhere because of either jurisdiction issues or the range saying, ‘Prove it,’” she said.
The gun club’s leadership is aware of last week’s incident and has spoken with police.
“We’re very, very concerned when any house gets struck by a projectile, whether it has anything to do with us or not,” said Richard Olson Jr., chairman of the club’s board of directors.
Olson said he is “highly skeptical” about the claims of the bullets coming from this particular range, which was built seven years ago. He said there have been cases of bullets being fired near houses by people shooting from nearby powerline corridors.
Olson insisted that the ranges are well managed, adding, “Irrespective of where it came from, we don’t want that to happen.”
Litchfield police Capt. Thomas Scotti confirmed that his department is investigating the incident, but he declined to comment further.
“I can’t comment on it because it is an open investigation. We’re still collecting facts. We’re still looking into things,” he said.
When asked if the gun club was being considered as a possible source of the bullet as the neighbors have claimed, Scotti said, “It would be unfair for me to point a finger simply because I don’t have any evidence to support it.”
Scotti said he also didn’t know how many reports of bullets hitting homes have been received over the years.
“All I can tell you is we are investigating it and we are talking to other people in the neighborhood,” he said.
Londonderry Police Chief William Hart said his department is also investigating last week’s report.
“We’ve got some detectives looking into it to make some determinations about what steps can be taken going forward. I would anticipate that we would probably set up a meeting with the folks in Litchfield and get the lay of the land and make some determinations if we can about what our next step might be,” he said.
Hart said this is the first time he’s heard about bullets hitting homes near the gun club, but added, “That doesn’t mean that there haven’t been issues in the past.”
The Londonderry Police Department used to train at the club for its firearms qualifications many years ago.
“Obviously if something like this does happen in your neighborhood you should make appropriate calls to the police department and we’ll follow up as best we can,” Hart said.
Another Litchfield resident who lives on Tanager Way said a bullet went through the window of his home and hit the stairs on Feb. 9, 2019.
The resident, who asked not to be identified, said Litchfield police were contacted at the time and took a report, but there was no resolution.
He said he’s aware of another neighbor’s residence that was also struck.
“He drove right over to the range, but he couldn’t get anything done. They said it can’t be proved that it’s from there,” he said.
While the source of the bullets hasn’t been confirmed, Anctil insists that additional safety measures need to be taken.
“I’m not saying I’m against having a gun range. It was there when I moved in. I’m not against people owning guns, but I’m certainly against (bullets) coming into our houses and killing us. It should be a concern for every responsible gun owner because people getting shot in their homes is what turns people away from guns,” she said.