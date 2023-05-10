Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent trial
Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent looks back toward his family at his trial at Merrimack District Court.

Confronted with reports that their police chief had made inappropriate and suggestive comments to the town's only female officer while drunk, Litchfield selectmen suspended him for eight weeks without pay last year, according to town records.

That would have been the totality of consequences for Benjamin Sargent if Attorney General John Formella had not intervened and brought a criminal charge against him. Late last month, a district court judge found Sargent guilty of official oppression. His status as a police officer is in doubt.

