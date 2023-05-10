Confronted with reports that their police chief had made inappropriate and suggestive comments to the town's only female officer while drunk, Litchfield selectmen suspended him for eight weeks without pay last year, according to town records.
That would have been the totality of consequences for Benjamin Sargent if Attorney General John Formella had not intervened and brought a criminal charge against him. Late last month, a district court judge found Sargent guilty of official oppression. His status as a police officer is in doubt.
The town did not respond to questions about Sargent's current employment status. Most recently, he was known to be on administrative suspension with pay.
Town officials had remained mum about Sargent since the complaints of sexual harassment surfaced and he went on leave.
But last week the town released a packet of information to the New Hampshire Union Leader in response to a Right to Know request.
The information shows that in April 2022 -- four months after Officer Taylor Dezotell complained about Sargent's alcohol-fueled telephone calls -- selectmen suspended Sargent for eight weeks without pay, after which he could return to duty.
In a two-page letter, the selectmen told Sargent he had to refrain from drug or alcohol use while on duty, submit to random drug tests, not retaliate against anyone in the department and institute a departmentwide training program on sexual harassment.
"As the leader of your department, your actions drive the culture," they wrote eight days after a disciplinary hearing with Sargent. "You assured the Board that from your first day back you will show commitment to ensuring the Department is a welcoming and safe place for all employees. The Board expects nothing less and will hold you to that standard."
The information packet also showed that the town issued a paycheck to Sargent through most of last year. He pulled down $85,300 without working in 2022 and $20,600 so far this year.
Litchfield select board Chairman Robert Leary did not return an email seeking comment for this article.
"The selectmen were ready to take him back," said Dezotell's lawyer, Andrea Amodeo Vickery.
Dezotell felt that Sargent's allies on the force were making her job difficult, and she feared Sargent's return, Vickery said. So Vickery filed a complaint with the AG's office, which started a criminal investigation that led to Sargent's conviction on a Class B misdemeanor charge last month.
Sargent has 30 days to appeal Judge Mark Derby's April 26 verdict in the case. Meanwhile, the Police Standards and Training Council has asked Sargent to attend a May 23 hearing at which the future of his police certification will be decided. Anyone working in law enforcement in New Hampshire must hold a police certification.
A telephone message left for Sargent's lawyer, Eric Wilson of Nashua, was not returned.
Dezotell wrote memos to her superiors on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2022, to complain about Sargent's behavior.
On New Year's Eve 2021, Sargent had numerous telephone conversations with Dezotell. He hinted he had been driving around town drunk with a gun at his head, her memo read. He said his wife was leaving him. He invited her to visit him at his home with a bottle of wine.
He said he had a crush on her and a "Taylor problem," which he eventually said was his love for her.
On Jan. 12, 2022, selectmen wrote Sargent to inform him he was on paid leave.
Except for the eight-week unpaid suspension, payments continued until April 13 of this year. His last payment was $1,100 for a total of $20,600 paid out in 2023. The exact nature of those weekly payments in 2023 is unclear. Town Administrator Kim Kleiner said the April 13 payment was the final payment to Sargent, but said it would violate Sargent's privacy to divulge whether payments were for unused sick or vacation time.
The packet does not include a letter of termination or resignation.
Although Sargent was ready to return to work after his suspension, the investigation by Formella's office, launched in June 2022, precluded his return, and he remained on administrative suspension with pay, according to the town documents.
Town documents also said that Sargent worked for the FBI at one point in his career and attained a top security clearance. His "devotion to family and marriage" prompted him to leave the FBI and return to New England, former Chief Joseph O'Brion wrote selectmen in seeking Sargent's promotion to captain.
The documents also reveal an alcohol problem.
Dezotell has said that Sargent was inebriated at the time of the telephone calls. When he met with selectmen, Sargent discussed the role that alcohol played in his behavior. He assured selectmen he was in treatment for alcoholism and would continue with sobriety.
In its request for the information, the Union Leader cited 2020 decisions by the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which ruled that information about a public employee's actions on the job are of public interest and should be disclosed. The Union Leader brought one of two cases which enshrined that right.
In its response to the Union Leader, the town withheld Sargent's annual performance evaluations and a report by independent investigator Talesha St. Marc into Dezotell's complaint.